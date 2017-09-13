UConn police investigating verbal confrontation between student, adult male inside campus library

STORRS — UConn police are investigating after a video posted on Facebook shows a verbal confrontation between a student and an adult male in a campus library.

UConn police said a student brought this incident to their attention and they have opened an investigation.

“Various offices within the University also have been notified so they can reach out to affected students with support and services,” said UConn spokesperson, Stephanie Reitz.

Reitz said they can’t discuss specifics of the incident because it’s an open investigation, but “generally speaking, UConn can bar anyone from campus property if it’s determined he or she poses a threat to others or disrupts normal university operations.”

Reitz said UConn students have the right to feel safe and respected and anyone who doesn’t abide by those expectations isn’t welcome on their campus community.