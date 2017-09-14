19 non-compliant arrested sex offenders in Hartford

Photo Gallery
HARTFORD — State and Federal law enforcement officials arrested 19 non compliant sex offenders Thursday in a citywide sweep.
Police said all those taken into custody had a past history of sexual violence and or active arrest warrants. Many were also registered sex offenders.
- Rita Acevedo- Laboy, 31, of Hartford, was charged with seven counts of Assault 2nd Degree, and eight counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor. She was held on $250,000 bond
- Terrance Artis, 46, of Hartford, was charged with Failure to Verify Address. He was held on $25,000 bond.
- Gregorio Ayala, 45, of Windham, was charged with Sexual Assault 1st Degree and Risk of Injury to a Minor, He was held on $100,000 bond.
- Mark Beaulieu, 54, of Hartford, was charged with Failure to verify Address, He was held on $10,000 bond.
- Richard Brown, 29, of Hartford, was charged with Failure to Verify Address, He was held on $50,000 bond.
- Neil Buchino, 42, of Hartford, charged with Failure to Verify Address, He was held on $50,000 bond.
- Keon Campbell, 41, of Hartford, was charged with five counts of Failure to Verify Address. He was held on $25,000 bond.
- Jose Cruz, 41, was charged with eight count of Failure to Verify Address. He was held on $250,000 bond.
- Anthony Davis, 55, of Hartford, was charged with charged with Violation of Probation 2 separate warrants. He was held on $300,000 bond.
- Sebastian Finocchiaro, 45, of Hartford, was charged with charged with nine counts of Failure to Verify Address, He was held on $50,000 bond.
- Robert Green, 67, of Hartford, was charged with Failure to Verify Address four counts. He was held on $75,000 bond.
- Jaquin Hill, 32, of Hartford, was charged with Failure to Verify Address five counts. He was held on $100,000 bond.
- Allen Hodges, 44, was charged with Sexual Assault 1st Degree, Sexual Assault 4th Degree, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. He was held on $450,000 bond.
- James Jenson, 37, of Hartford, was charged with Failure to Verify Address, 12 counts.
- Karl Johnson, 34, of Hartford, was charged with Failure to Verify Address eight counts. He was held on $50,000 bond.
- Jose Montanez, 44, was charged with Failure to Verify Address eight counts, He was held on $250,000 bond.
- Juan Nieves, 39, of Hartford, was charged with 61 counts of Failure to Verify Address. He was held on $100,000 bond.
- Angel Rivera, 42, of Hartford, was charged with charged with Violation of Probation.
- Thomas Trumble, 57, of Hartford, was charged with six counts of Failure to Verify Address and Operating Under Suspension/Failure to Appear 2nd Degree. He was held on $100,150 bond.