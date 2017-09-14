A Centennial Celebration for Bloomfield High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMFIELD -- It doesn't get much more old school than what's happening in the halls of Bloomfield High School.

The school is celebrating it's 100th anniversary.

In honor of the centennial milestone, the school has invited alumni back from every era. Thursday brought about 20 members of the class of 1960 to the school and gave them a chance to mix with the students.

"We hope to have a lot of dialog between the kids to get an idea of what school was like back in the day," said Dan Moleti, principal at Bloomfield High School.

Nancy Bramon, a member of the class of 1960 who traveled to the school from her home in Fort Lauderdale said, "it's a mega school now. When we went here I think we had one wing. I wouldn't recognize it if someone told me this was Bloomfield High School."

BHS junior Thabiti Bass, spent part of the morning talking with alumni from generations ago and said, "they can inspire you and show you what they have done."

75-year old John Forster, who now lives in Bristol, and is a member of the class of 1960 said "these kids are motivated and we only dreamed about what they have now."

Festivities for Bloomfield's 100th will culminate on Saturday in the high school's courtyard where 400 alumni are expected to show up to celebrate.