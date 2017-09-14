Access Health CT to make several announcements regarding health insurance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - Access Health CT will be making several important announcements Thursday that will affect thousands of people in Connecticut.

Access Health CT's board meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building where information regarding open enrollment dates, carriers and open enrollment preparations are expected.

This comes on the heels of Wednesday's news that Anthem and Connecti-Care Benefits Inc. have committed to participate in Connecticut's health insurance exchange, Access Health CT, in 2018.

Approximately 100,000 residents in Connecticut purchase coverage through Access Health CT.

"This is great news for individuals who will continue to have plan options that best meet their needs," said Access Health CT CEO Jim Wadleigh. "As I've said before, the message we want residents to remember is that the law is still the law, financial help is available only through access health CT and there still a tax penalty for not having coverage."

Open enrollment for Access Health CT begins November 1.