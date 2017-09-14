Brooklyn man arrested for crack cocaine during traffic stop in Killingly

KILLINGLY — State police said they arrested Branden Langlois, 22, of Brooklyn, after pulling him over and finding crack cocaine in his car.

Police said around 9 p.m., members of the State Police Quality of Life Task Force, conducted a traffic stop on Snake Meadow Road, where they pulled Langlois over for failing to have a front license plate.

State police said when they approached Langlois, he was “sweating profusely” and was nervous. Police, along with K-9, searched the car, finding numerous pieces of crack cocaine.

Langlois is charged with possession of narcotics and was released on a $10,000 bond. Langlois is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on September 27.