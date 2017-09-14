Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The cream puff is a staple at The Big E and Chaz, "The Cream Puff Man" joins FOX61's Erika Arias to discuss more on the mouth-watering treat.

Chaz travels across all six New England states and New York over a two-week period prior to the beginning of the fair to share the tantalizing cream puffs with the region.

Last year, Chaz made 61 deliveries of nearly 900 cream puffs. The Big E's refrigerated cream puff delivery truck logged just shy of 2,600 miles.

For more information on the Big E, click here