Cops: Washington school shooting suspect left suicide note

ROCKFORD, Wash. — Authorities say the 15-year-old suspect in a deadly shooting at a Washington state high school brought two guns from home and had suicidal thoughts.

Court documents released Thursday say Caleb Sharpe told police he had been picked on by the student who was killed but didn’t target him specifically. He told officers he wanted to teach “everyone a lesson about what happens when you bully others.”

The Associated Press doesn’t typically name juvenile suspects but is doing so because of the severity of the accusations and because Sharpe’s name was released in publicly available documents and was widely used in local media.

The documents say Sharpe had been in the care of a school counselor for suicidal thoughts and left a suicide note at his home.

Authorities say he took a rifle and a handgun from his father’s gun safe and opened fire at Freeman High School, killing one classmate and wounding three others.