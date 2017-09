Friday will be a repeat of today’s weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue the rest of today and into tonight. Areas of fog could develop later tonight. After midnight, the radar will settle down a bit and then we'll do it all over again on Friday!

Friday will be almost a repeat performance of today's weather. Expect mild 70s to near 80 degrees with high humidity, lots of clouds, some hazy sun and the chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm (especially in the afternoon).

Saturday will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy. There is a slight chance for an afternoon shower but most of the state will stay dry with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday looks a bit brighter and warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s.

On the weather watch - Tropical Storm Jose

Jose has weakened into a tropical storm and is currently hanging out northeast of the Bahamas. There is high confidence on the track through Saturday. Jose is expected to strengthen back into a hurricane slowly trekking north off the east coast. While Jose will likely stay offshore of New England early next week there are a few scenarios that take the storm closer to Connecticut. A closer approach would mean some rain or wind can't be ruled out. This would be centered around Tuesday of next week. I don't think we'll have a good handle on the storm's track for another few days but it's worth keeping an eye on.

Either way you can bet on rough surf and dangerous rip currents for ocean-facing beaches (Rhode Island, MA).

Forecast Details:

Rest of today: Scattered showers, isolated thunderstorm. 70s.

Tonight: Scattered showers, isolated thunderstorm (mainly through about midnight). Humid with areas of fog possible. Low: Mid-upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, humid, few showers or a thunderstorm likely (especially in the afternoon). High: near 80.

Saturday: Mix sun and clouds, humid. Slight chance for an afternoon shower. High: Low 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, humid. High: Low-mid 80s.

