Hartford credit rating goes down

HARTFORD — Standard & Poor’s is dropping the city’s credit rating once again.

It had already been downgraded to junk bond status, ow it’s being lowered another four notches to “B-minus.”

An analyst with S&P didn’t seem optimistic about the city’s ability to get much-needed aid from the state to pay its bills. Pointing out recent budget proposals that don’t call for significant yearly increases to the city.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin warned lawmakers, the city could file for bankruptcy if it doesn’t get enough money from the state by November.