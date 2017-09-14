× Hartford man arrested after exposing himself to 10-year-old girl, trying to lure her into van

HARTFORD — Hartford Police have arrested a man after they say he tried luring a 10-year-old into his van as she walked to the bus stop. And that wasn’t all.

According to police, around 7:40 a.m. Monday, police were called to the area of 1 Stonington Street for a report on public indecency complaint.

A 10-year-old girl was approached by Jose Jalpa-Yanes, 34, on her way to the bus stop. Jalpa-Yanes allegedly asked if she wanted a ride and told her to get in his van. She refused, and that’s when the man exposed himself. Police indicate that this man had been stalking her for some time.

A concerned citizen saw the incident, and Jalpa-Yanes fled the scene.

Through technology at the Hartford Crime Center, police were able to target the white van in their cameras and were then able to find a plate.

Jalpa-Yanes, who had no prior arrest record was charged with public indecency, risk of injury, and operated under a suspended license. Jalpa-Yanes was arrested at his residence, 37 Barker Street, on Wednesday with no incident.

He is being held on a $750,000 bond.