Kate Hudson’s ‘lazy’ remark about C-sections slammed by angry moms

NEW YORK — Kate Hudson is facing a lot of backlash after a comment she made in Cosmopolitan’s October issue according to Fox News.

The comment? “The laziest thing I’ve ever done:” to which Hudson answered with “Have a C-section!”

Her response isn’t going over well with fans and mothers.

One user said of Hudson’s Instagram, “I thought of you as a brilliant trailblazer and now I’m just without words that you used your platform to announce your c-section was ‘lazy.’ I’m sad for you on your viewpoint on this issue and hopefully you can see how insensitive that was.”

The 38-year-old is a mother of two and had a C-section with her son, Ryder. Hudson had discussed her C-section before, saying she chose it not because of any emergency but because “it was such a pain in the butt to get to the hospital because [she] was being stalked by photographers,” PopSugar reports. “I was like, ‘I am not going home, just don’t want to do this again. Let’s just have a C-section,’” Hudson added.

“I’ve had 3 C-sections,” a user on Instagram wrote, “and it’s by far not the ‘laziest thing I’ve ever done’ … come on @katehudson you must’ve known you were gonna get hate on for that answer. It’s nice to know what you think of the majority of women who give birth that way. Thanks *sarcasm*.”

