Lawmakers to (finally) vote on state budget plan today

HARTFORD — Lawmakers are scheduled to meet Thursday and expected vote on a state budget that would close a projected $3.5 billion deficit that spans two years. Democrats, Republicans and Gov. Dannel P. Malloy have spent months at an impasse in budget negotiations, as the state is three months into a fiscal year and still without a budget.

On Thursday at 7 a.m. the Democrats filed a mini-budget, according to Senate Republican President Pro Tempore Len Fasano.

Fasano said he assumed that they filed that in case their budget does not pass. Fasano said the mini-budget puts $200 million dollars into the City of Hartford and Fasano said it looks a lot like Malloy’s executive order.

The Senate session starts at 6 p.m. Thursday.