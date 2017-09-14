Lawmakers to (finally) vote on state budget plan today

Posted 8:26 AM, September 14, 2017, by , Updated at 08:48AM, September 14, 2017

HARTFORD — Lawmakers are scheduled to meet Thursday and expected vote on a state budget that would close a projected $3.5 billion deficit that spans two years. DemocratsRepublicans and Gov. Dannel P. Malloy have spent months at an impasse in budget negotiations, as the state is three months into a fiscal year and still without a budget.

On Thursday at 7 a.m. the Democrats filed a mini-budget, according to Senate Republican President Pro Tempore Len Fasano.

Fasano said he assumed that they filed that in case their budget does not pass. Fasano said the mini-budget puts $200 million dollars into the City of Hartford and Fasano said it looks a lot like Malloy’s executive order.

The Senate session starts at 6 p.m. Thursday.

