Injured man spent night on ground after falling off his bike near West Hartford reservoir

WEST HARTFORD — Emergency crews were called to a West Hartford reservoir after a man injured in a fall off his bike was stranded overnight.

Thursday morning, shortly after 6 a.m. police were called to the MDC Reservoir #1 located at 1420 Farmington Ave. on a medical emergency for a bicyclist who fell off his bike. The victim had been there overnight and he had suffered multiple injures from the fall. Police said the 34 year old man was able to call 911.

Officers found his vehicle in the parking lot. West Hartford Fire located the victim who was lying in the grassy area on the red loop. He was found conscious and responsive to some of the emergency crew’s questions and had injuries to his face, jaw, right arm, and legs. The man was taken by ambulance to Hartford Hospital.