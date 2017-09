Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSOURI -- A marriage proposal has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

After four years of dating, Seth Dixon brought Ruth Salas to their favorite spot in Kansas City’s Loose Park. But before Seth could put the ring on Ruth's finger, it slipped out of his hands and fell through the cracks of the bridge into the water.

Seth immediately looked into the camera in shock. The couple's friends returned to the bridge in search of the ring but came up with nothing.