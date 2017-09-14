Mom of slain Milford teen offers to settle lawsuit claims for $23 million

MILFORD — The mother of a Connecticut teenager stabbed to death at her school has offered to settle lawsuit allegations against the city of Milford and its school district for $23 million.

Lawyers for Donna Cimarelli-Sanchez filed the offers Wednesday in Milford Superior Court. The city’s lawyer did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday.

Sixteen-year-old Maren Sanchez was killed by a fellow student at Jonathan Law High School in April 2014. Police said the killer, Christopher Plaskon, was upset that Sanchez rejected his prom invitation. Plaskon, now 20, is serving a 25-year prison sentence.

Cimarelli-Sanchez filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Plaskon, his parents, the city and the school district. Probate court documents show Plaskon and his parents recently agreed to settle the lawsuit allegations against them for $1.6 million.