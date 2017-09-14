New tech tackles neighborhood problems in New Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Dozens of local government leaders from around the state and the country are meeting in New Haven at the annual SeeClickFix summit.

Mayor Toni Harp opened the two-day event with plans of how the interactive tech system is working in the Elm City.

This year's summit is centered around citizen engagement and customer service.

Government and civic leaders from New Haven, Bridgeport, Hamden, Windsor and as far away as Oklahoma are presenting and passing along best practices during the summit.

SeeClickFix is a communications platform for citizens to report non-emergency issues and for governments to track, manage and also reply.

It is a mobile app or can be found on the web and it allows users to report problems in their towns and cities. Issues from power loss, to road damage, and even illegal dumping or damage around the city can be uploaded.

Officials then keep an eye out, monitoring the issues that come in and also the people who report it.

To help clear the issue, users can post pictures and comments suggesting a resolution and the city or town official can stay in contact with them as the issue is tended to.

The summit is at the Key Bank building in downtown New Haven and concludes on Thursday.