PD: Stamford man posing as cop, arrested for sexual assault

WESTPORT — A Stamford man is facing criminal charges after police said he sexually assaulted a woman while posing as a police officer last month.

On August 8, Westport police said a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by a man she was having an online relationship with at the Westport Inn.

Police said the suspect, Ashwin Mathur, 23, told the victim that he was a police officer.

“On the night of the incident, the victim reported that Mathur was wearing a badge when he arrived to pick her up. Westport Police Detectives investigated the incident and interviewed both the suspect and the victim. Based on the information learned from these interviews, Detectives submitted a warrant to Norwalk Court to arrest Ashwin Mathur,” said police.

On Wednesday, police said Mathur’s vehicle was stopped by a Stamford Police Officer and he was taken into custody for the outstanding warrant. Westport Police Officers said they responded to the Stamford Police Department and took Mathur into custody.

He is charged with sexual assault in the third degree, unlawful restraint second degree and impersonating a police officer. He was released after posting a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on September 27.