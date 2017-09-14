× Serious accident between car and motorcycle shuts down Route 110 in Shelton

SHELTON — Shelton Police say that a serious crash has shut down 122 River Road (Route 110).

The accident happened around 6:45 a.m. Thursday morning. Police say the accident involved a car and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Bridgeport Hospital with serious injuries.

Route 110 is currently blocked of from Grove Street to Belmont Avenue.

The police are currently investigating the accident.

Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the accident are requested to contact the Shelton Police Department Traffic Division (203) 924-1544.