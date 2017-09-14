Trumbull police investigating shooting

TRUMBULL — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened on Old Town Road at Quarry Rd around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities said a short time later, a victim was brought in to a local hospital by car. Officers on Old Town Road located a crime scene and are currently conducting an investigation.

Police said Old Town Road is closed between White Plains Road (Route 127) and the intersection of Seltsam Road (Bridgeport) and Route 25 southbound Exit 6 (Trumbull) until further notice due to the police investigation. Motorists should avoid the area.