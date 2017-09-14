Warm weather continues with a chance for a late-day storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mainly dry weather continues Thursday with rising humidity and the chance for a shower or storm in spots (mainly late-day). Most of us won’t see it, with high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80. Friday brings a better chance for showers at times during the day, but that rain likely won’t affect our warm temperatures we’ve had lately. Highs will be up around 80 as we head into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday won’t be too bad, as we’re looking at a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday - early next week Hurricane Jose could bring rough surf and rip currents for ocean-facing beaches (Rhode Island, MA). While the storm most likely stays offshore, there is a small chance it stalls and meanders closer to the east coast bringing some impact (rain, wind). It's worth watching but not worrying about.

Forecast Details:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, humid, chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm. High: upper 70s to near 80.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, humid, few showers or a thunderstorm likely. High: near 80.

Saturday: Mix sun and clouds. Slight chance for an afternoon shower. High: Low 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.