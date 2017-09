× 1 dead in New Hartford motorcycle crash

NEW HARTFORD — One person is dead following a fatal motorcycle crash Friday.

Around 11:30 a.m., State Police responded to the area of Reservoir Road on calls of a motorcycle crash.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. They were later pronounced dead.

The road was closed for four hours while State Troopers investigated.

