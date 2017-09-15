Naugatuck man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child

NAUGATUCK– Police arrested a man on Wednesday for the alleged sexual assault of a six-year.

Police began their investigation in early August, when the juvenile was taken to a local hospital by the parent. The parent told police that the juvenile, which is under six years old, had been sexually assaulted.

Through police investigation, Travis Tilley of Naugatuck was arrested.

Tilley, 33, was charged with sexual assault in the first degree and the sexual contact of a victim who was under six.

Tilley appeared in Waterbury court Wednesday.