2 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash in Farmington

FARMINGTON — Police said two people were killed and three others were injured in a late night head-on crash in Farmington.

The crash occurred at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday on Route 6.

Responding officers found five injured adults, who were taken to three hospitals.

One of the victims died not long after arriving at the hospital. A second victim died late Friday morning.

Police said both of the people who died were in the same vehicle.

No names were immediately released pending the notification of next of kin.

The road was closed until about 5 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Hughes at 860-675-2400.