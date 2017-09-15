Berlin Fair features food, music, attractions, and more

BERLIN — The 69th Annual Berlin Fair kicks off Friday night with the usual agricultural attractions, music, and especially – the food.

Fair visitors will be able to enjoy over 20 amazing food booths run by local organizations who use it as an opportunity to raise money.

Some of the highlights include the butterfly potatoes from the Kiwanis Club and the fried veggie booth put on by the Berlin Lions Club. They serve fried pickles, fried broccoli and cheddar bites, and fried buffalo chicken ravioli.

Try a smoked turkey leg or famous hot buttered lobster roll from the Kensington Congregational booth or the deep-fried clam chowder bites made by the South Kensington Fire Department. The options are seemingly endless!

There will be two musical acts this year. Country music star Frankie Ballard will be performing Saturday afternoon and Jeff Pitchell & The Legends will headline on Sunday.

The fair runs through Sunday.

