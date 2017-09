SHERMAN — State Troopers are assisting DEEP in sea plane that had a “rough” landing Friday evening.

Officials said that the plane landed into Candlewood Lake around 4:30 p.m.

Pictures supplied by State Police show the plane almost fully submerged into the water.

Officials could not say if there were any injuries from the landing.

Troopers assist DEEP after sea plane has "rough" landing on Candlewood Lake in Sherman. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/2Tq4Q7oIav — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 15, 2017

