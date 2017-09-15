Hispanic Heritage Month: Spotlight on Hartford’s Cultura Mosaica

HARTFORD – From September 15th through October 15th, our country recognizes the contributions made and the important presence of Hispanic and Latino Americans.

Locally, FOX61 Expect More HOPE and Stone Academy are proud to bring attention to Hispanic Heritage month, and celebrate Hispanic and Latino Americans’ positive influence in our community through their strong commitment to family, faith, hard work and service.

Together we are spotlighting Cultura Mosaica, a local nonprofit in Hartford, CT that promotes Latino culture and heritage through programs all year long.

Cultura Mosaica connects to groups and organizations like Hartford Public Library, the Connecticut Statewide Puerto Rican Parades and Festivals Organizers, the Connecticut Institute for Community Development – Hartford Puerto Rican Parade, Mariachi Academy of CT, and ARTE, Inc. in New Haven, which are resources in their communities to provide culturally focused programming.

Cultura Mosaica is also a partner of Hartford Performs’ Tambó: Puerto Rican Bomba and Plena. This is a dance and music program where participants learn about the African influence on Puerto Rican culture, and is being offered as a complement to the Social Studies curriculum for students from K-8. In addition, Tambó and two additional programs will also available outside of the school system for children and adults alike. Program registration is now open online and spaces are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information on Cultura Mosaica, please contact:

Ana Valentin-Jackson

avalentin@culturamosaica.org