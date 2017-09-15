Home of Distinction: Nicolock Paving Stones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The countdown is on! Construction at the FOX61's "Home of Distinction" in Southington is almost complete, in advance of tours

The outdoor living space of the home, showcases the latest in materials, designs and decorating trends, just like the rest of the Lovely Development project.

The show home's front walkway and back patio boast paving stones from Nicolock.

The paving stones have become a lifestyle product, helping homeowners who enjoy outdoor living.

Tours will give visitors a chance to envision a new look for their own home. Tours are coming up on September 29 through October 1 and will benefit Bread for Life.