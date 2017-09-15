Muggy and cloudy Saturday as Jose heads toward the East Coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy. There is a slight chance for an afternoon shower but most of the state will stay dry with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday looks a bit brighter and warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tropical Storm Jose

Jose has weakened into a tropical storm and is currently hanging out northeast of the Bahamas. There is high confidence on the track through Saturday. Jose is expected to strengthen back into a hurricane slowly trekking north off the east coast. While Jose will likely stay offshore of New England early next week there are a few scenarios that take the storm closer to Connecticut. A closer approach would mean some rain or wind can't be ruled out. This would be centered around Tuesday of next week. I don't think we'll have a good handle on the storm's track for another few days but it's worth keeping an eye on.

Either way you can bet on rough surf and dangerous rip currents for ocean-facing beaches (Rhode Island, MA).

Forecast Details:

Friday: Mostly cloudy, humid, few showers or a thunderstorm likely (especially in the afternoon). High: near 80.

Saturday: Mix sun and clouds, humid. Slight chance for an afternoon shower. High: Low 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, humid. High: Low-mid 80s.

