× Reports of an explosion at London subway station

LONDON – London’s Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of “an incident” at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital. There are reports of an explosion, and the underground operator said services have been cut along the line.

The incident happened during rush hour, when the underground system is crowded.

Witnesses say they saw several people injured, apparently trampled as they tried to escape.

The station is now closed, as police continue to assess the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Fox 61 for updates.