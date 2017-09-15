Republican budget passes state Senate with help from three Democrats

HARTFORD — The Republican’s state budget proposal passed in the Senate Friday afternoon, after three Democrats switched sides.

There were two competing proposals being debated on the Senate floor Friday afternoon, one introduced by Democrats and another by Republicans. The Democratic proposal was initially expected to prevail over its Republican counterpart.

Three moderate Democratic senators then announced they would not be voting for their party’s version of the state budget, which contributed to a shift in majority support over to the GOP. They say they were putting personal principles above their party.

The plan, which includes no tax hikes and large spending cuts, passed the upper chamber Friday afternoon on a 21-15 vote. It now heads to the House of Representatives, where it is expected to fail.

The Democrats, who control the legislature, have their own proposal which includes a new 49-cent monthly surcharge on cellphones, a new vacation home tax, higher taxes for hospitals, a 25-cent charge per trip on ride-sharing services like Uber and a 45-cent-per-pack cigarette tax increase.

The plan introduced by Democrats in the House failed to come up for a vote early Friday morning.

The state budget is two months late. The plan is for the fiscal year that began July 1 and the year beginning next July 1.