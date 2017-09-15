Tropical Storm Jose now expected to generate large swells along the East Coast

Tropical Storm Jose continues to churn over the open waters of the Atlantic, well to the south of Bermuda. Jose is moving to the west northwest now and will eventually turn to the northwest Friday.

Jose will remain far enough away from land that it will not have any direct impacts on land for the next few days.

In the longer range, Jose is expected to pass west of Bermuda later this weekend and early next week. The system will be over very warm water, and it could gain some strength and become a hurricane again over the weekend. An upper-level trough of low pressure that is guiding Jose will lift to the north during the middle of next week, and this will cause the steering flow over the storm to weaken. There is a concern that when this happens, that Jose could drift westward toward the mid-Atlantic or northeastern coast of the United States. If this were to happen, it would not be until the early part of next week.

Even though Jose will not come close to land through the weekend, large swells and dangerous rip currents will be generated from the storm and impact the east coast of the United States.