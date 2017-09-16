1 person dead in serious crash on I-91 NB near Rocky Hill
ROCKY HILL — Interstate 91 northbound is closed due to a fatal car crash into the woods Saturday.
State Public Information Officer Kelly Grant confirmed around 10:30 a.m. that someone had died.
Police said the 2 car crash occurred around 6 a.m. All lanes going northbound were closed but re-open around 10 a.m.
No other injuries have been reported along with how many people were involved in the crash.
Details remain limited but it seems that the crash involved a light pole. Police said that wires are down.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
41.657252 -72.665576