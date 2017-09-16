× 1 person dead in serious crash on I-91 NB near Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL — Interstate 91 northbound is closed due to a fatal car crash into the woods Saturday.

State Public Information Officer Kelly Grant confirmed around 10:30 a.m. that someone had died.

Police said the 2 car crash occurred around 6 a.m. All lanes going northbound were closed but re-open around 10 a.m.

No other injuries have been reported along with how many people were involved in the crash.

Details remain limited but it seems that the crash involved a light pole. Police said that wires are down.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

