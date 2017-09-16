British Police arrest suspect in connection to London subway attack

LONDON, UK. — British police say they have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the London subway attack.

Police say the man has been arrested by Kent police in the port area of Dover on the English Channel.

Deputy Assistant Police Commissioner Neil Basu says that it’s a “significant arrest.” He said the investigation is ongoing and the terror threat level remains at “critical.”

The man is being held for questioning under the Terrorism Act. He has not been charged or identified.

A bomb partially exploded on a London subway train at Parsons Green station Friday morning, leaving 29 people wounded, including those with burns and injuries from an ensuing stampede.