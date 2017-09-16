EXCLUSIVE: UConn President Susan Herbst speaks out against the new State budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORRS -- In a statement released early Saturday morning, UConn President Susan Herbst spoke out against the recent approval of the legislative state budget.

President Herbst called the state budget "appalling" and the budget would cut state funding from the Univeristy by more than $300 million over the next two years.

The UConn official then went on to list the various effects that the new budget would have on the program State program. She said that most of the Division 1 sport programs would be cut and the regional campuses would be closed.

President Herbst finished the letter hoping the legislative and governor will come to a far-sighted budget that protects investments in UConn and its students.

The statement went out to every UConn student, employee, and alum.

Read the full statement below.