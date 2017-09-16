EXCLUSIVE: UConn President Susan Herbst speaks out against the new State budget

STORRS -- In a statement released early Saturday morning, UConn President Susan Herbst spoke out against the recent approval of the legislative state budget.
President Herbst called the state budget "appalling" and the budget would cut state funding from the Univeristy by more than $300 million over the next two years.
The UConn official then went on to list the various effects that the new budget would have on the program State program. She said that most of the Division 1 sport programs would be cut and the regional campuses would be closed.
President Herbst finished the letter hoping the legislative and governor will come to a far-sighted budget that protects investments in UConn and its students.
The statement went out to every UConn student, employee, and alum.
Read the full statement below.
To the University Community and all the members of UConn Nation:
This would simply decimate the university.
Here is a partial list of what the budget approved by the General Assembly would mean for UConn and Connecticut:
- The closure of regional campuses and multiple academic departments and potentially even schools and colleges;
- The closure of UConn Health, or large parts of it;
- Elimination of scores of majors and graduate programs;
- Dramatically larger classes and waitlists that will make it challenging for many students to graduate in four years;
- Major reductions to need- and merit-based financial aid for students across the board;
- Devastating cuts to scientific and medical research programs;
- Reduction of UConn police and fire services as well as the elimination of most student health and mental health services, and other student support programs;
- Elimination of many Division 1 Athletics programs;
- Elimination of international programs;
- Dramatic reductions to fundraising efforts and philanthropic giving.
It is difficult to describe how destructive the approved budget would be to UConn and higher education in Connecticut. We thank the governor for his promised veto of this measure, and we thank all of those who believe in higher education for Connecticut and its residents.
Going forward, we are hopeful that the legislature and governor can agree on a far-sighted budget that protects investments in UConn, our students, and the state’s future.
Sincerely,
Susan Herbst