Jury: Wisconsin girl mentally ill in stabbing of classmate

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A jury verdict for a Wisconsin girl who admitted to participating in the 2014 stabbing of a classmate to please horror character Slender Man means she will be sent to a mental hospital rather than prison.

Jurors reached the verdict late Friday in the trial of Anissa Weier. She pleaded guilty in August to but claimed she wasn't responsible for her actions because she was mentally ill. The jury's job was to decide whether she was.

The verdict came after a week's testimony over Weier's mental state at the time she and a friend, Morgan Geyser, stabbed a classmate.

According to investigators, Weier and Geyser stabbed Payton Leutner in a suburban Milwaukee park in 2014. The girl survived. All three were 12 at the time.