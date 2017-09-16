Fugitive murder suspect taken back to Connecticut

NORTH STONINGTON — Connecticut State Police said they have arrested the man wanted for the murder of a man in North Stonington in April.

James Armstrong, 30, of New London, was charged Friday with murder in the April 12 shooting of Ralph Sebastian Sidberry, 31, at the victim’s home on Lantern Hill Road in North Stonington, according to police.

State police said that Armstrong was extradited back to Connecticut from Missouri, where police learned he may have been at the Army National Guard’s Fort Leonard Wood. Military police were contacted and held Armstrong as a fugitive. Armstrong is being held on $2 million bail and is due in court in New London on Monday.