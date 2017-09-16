Norwalk man ID by police in deadly hit-and-run crash

NORWALK — Police have identified Archie Hillard as the victim in the fatal hit-and-run crash Friday night.

Officers responded at around 9 p.m. to the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Lowe Street.

Police said they found Archie Hillard of Norwalk, lying in the street suffering life-threatening injuries. The car took off before police arrived on scene.

Hillard, 65, was taken to Norwalk Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers later found the suspected vehicle at an address on Ely Avenue.

Police are asking anyone that saw the accident or that has any information to call them at 203-854-3035. Anonymous tips can be left on the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111