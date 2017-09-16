Norwalk Police investigating deadly hit and run crash

NORWALK — One man is dead following a deadly hit and run Friday night.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Lowe Street.

Police said they found a man lying in the street suffering life-threatening injuries. The car fled the scene before Police arrived.

The man was transported to Norwalk Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers later found the suspected vehicle at an address on Ely Avenue.

Police are actively investigating the incident with the assistance of the Crime Scene Unit.

Police are asking anyone that witnessed the accident or has any information should contact Officer Wasilewski at 203-854-3035. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts.

Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111