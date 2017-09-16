Police: 5 arrested, 2 hospitalized at memorial for slain Bridgeport man

BRIDGEPORT — Police said five people were arrested at a memorial for a man who was shot and killed in Bridgeport.

Police said 19-year-old Eric Diaz was found shot in the stomach Thursday night and later declared dead.

People had been stopping by a corner where a memorial was set up for Diaz on Friday. Police said some people showed up with alcohol.

Capt. Roderick Porter said one officer was pepper sprayed at the scene as police and community leaders tried to calm the situation. A stun gun was used on one civilian. The two were taken to area hospitals.

Porter said it’s unclear who sprayed the officer.

He said five people were arrested Friday night, most on charges of disorderly conduct and breach of peace.