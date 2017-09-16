Police looking for man believed to be in connection with Norwalk burglary

NORWALK — Detectives are looking for burglary suspect who stole a credit card Wednesday early morning.

Police said, man broke into a car, stole the credit card, and later used the stolen credit card to buy gift cards at a local CVS two days later.

Security cameras were able to take multiple pictures of the suspect.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man, to please contact them at 203-854-3180. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts.

Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111