Police looking for man believed to be in connection with Norwalk burglary

Posted 12:58 PM, September 16, 2017, by

NORWALK — Detectives are looking for burglary suspect who stole a credit card Wednesday early morning.

Credit: Norwalk Police

Police said, man broke into a car, stole the credit card, and later used the stolen credit card to buy gift cards at a local CVS two days later.

Security cameras were able to take multiple pictures of the suspect.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man, to please contact them at 203-854-3180. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts.

Credit: Norwalk Police

Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111

