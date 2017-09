× Serious crash closes I-91 NB near Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL — Interstate 91 northbound is closed due to a serious car crash into the woods Saturday.

Police said the 2 car crash occurred around 6 a.m. All lanes have been temporary closed.

Life threatening injuries have been reported from the scene.

Details remain limited but it seems that the crash involved a light pole. Police said that wires are down.

