In the last year, three CT companies announced they are relocating their corporate headquarters out of state.

The Alexion pharmaceutical company in New Haven in the latest, announcing this week it will move hundreds of jobs to Boston. ...GE and Aetna also have announced relocation of their corporate headquarters.

So, what must CT do to stop the rash of exits?

Joe Brennan, president & CEO of CBIA, the state’s leading business organization joins us for a chat.