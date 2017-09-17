CT shore and Long Island Sound under tropical storm watch Tuesday into Wednesday

It’s been a beautiful day with highs in the 80s and abundant sunshine (after the fog burned off).

Monday will be a repeat with ares of fog to start, followed by a mix of sun & clouds with a slight breeze picking up in the afternoon. Clouds will increase Monday night, with the potential effects of Jose that could deliver bands of rain and gusty winds Tuesday into Wednesday.

Hurricane Jose

Hurricane Jose has turned to the north today and will continue tracking northward, traveling parallel to the east coast. While Jose will stay offshore of New England this week, there are a couple of scenarios that could take the storm closer to Connecticut. A closer approach would mean moderate to heavy rain , wind and coastal flooding similar to a strong fall nor’easter. A solution farther east means a lower impact with a few showers/clouds and gusty breezes.

We are beginning to get a handle on the storm’s track. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Delaware Bay to Cape Cod. Latest computer guidance showing a track well off shore. However, I must caution everyone to watch for updates because Hurricanes can shift either closer to the coast or further out to sea within day or two. Again, don’t be nervous yet, but keep an eye on the forecast during the next couple of days.

Either way you can bet on rough surf and dangerous rip currents for ocean-facing beaches (Rhode Island, MA).

Forecast Details:

Today: Partly sunny skies, warm and humid. High: Low 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear, areas of fog late. Low: 60s.

Monday: Early fog, some sun, followed by increasing clouds. High: Near 80.

Tuesday: Becoming cloudy, showers or rain possible depending on the track of Jose. Breezy/windy. High: 70s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers or areas of rain possible depending on the track of Jose. Windy. High: 70s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy. High: Low 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 80s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 80s

