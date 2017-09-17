DA to announce “significant development” in unsolved 1992 Agawam homicide: Report

SPRINGFIELD — Authorities plan to hold a press conference Monday to announce a significant development in the homicide case of Lisa Ziegert, who was found dead in Agawam, Easter morning 1992 after a four-day search.

Masslive.com is reporting that Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will hold a press conference about the 25-year-old murder at 2 p.m., Monday at the Hampden County Hall of Justice.

Last year, Gulluni said investigators found a single source male DNA from an unknown individual that was developed from various items seized from Zeigert’s body and the crime scene. They were not able to match that DNA in any state or federal DNA registries.

Investigators used DNA phenotyping which provides authorities with a detailed report and profile that includes eye color, skin color, hair color, face shape, and information on the ancestry of the person who left the DNA.

Ziegert, a teacher’s assistant at Agawam Middle School, was abducted on the night of April 15, 1992, while she was at her night job at a card shop in Agawam. The following morning she was reported missing by the store’s day clerk.

Upon arriving in the morning the clerk found the store open, the lights on, and the victim’s car parked where it was the night before. The money in the store’s cash register as well as the victim’s purse and school materials appeared undisturbed.

Ziegert’s body was discovered four days later in a wooded area approximately four miles from where she was abducted.