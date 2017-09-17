Fairfield: Police investigating drowning at local pond
FAIRFIELD — Police are looking into the cause of a teenager that drowned in a pond Saturday.
Officers were dispatched to Perry’s Mill Pond and soon began a water rescue. Almost an hour later, Police pulled an unresponsive teenage boy from the water.
Police said that life saving efforts were immediately started as he was brought to a local hospital.
Details of the boy’s name, age, and medical condition, are being withheld by police as the investigation is ongoing.
41.140836 -73.261261