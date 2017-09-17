NTSB investigates plane crash that killed NASCAR driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD -- Investigators are looking into all aspects of the flight that ended in tow deaths Saturday.

Authorities said the plane left an airport in Plainville around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. It was on track to make a landing in Long Island until it crash landed in a wooded area behind a residential neighborhood in Guilford around 3:00 p.m.

Police confirm Ted Christopher, 59, a renown NASCAR modified champion racer, died in the crash along with Charles Dundas, 81, a resident of New York and Florida.

NTSB officials say the plane's engine had no power at the point of impact.

A witness said she and her fiancé heard a loud noise and thought a tree fell when they made the horrific discovery.

“They just described it to me and I came on scene later and then the responding officers and they heard a loud noise,” said Lt. James Lovelace of the North Branford Police Department.

“It almost sounded like a dump truck like opening the back and gravel falling out,” said Carrie Carignan of Guilford.

Carignan said she and her fiancé discovered the crash an hour after it happened. She also said if it was not for them walking into the field to see what happened, no one would have known about the incident.

“There was like two people dead inside the plane. It was so much all at once,” added Carignan.

The NTSB will be continuing their investigation for the next three to four days.

An autopsy will be performed on the two bodies Monday morning.