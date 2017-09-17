Racer remembers Ted Christopher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NIANTIC -- For the Gada family racing is in their blood. Passed down from father to son and they can't tell their family history without mentioning Ted Christopher.

"I actually went into labor with Miss Olivia at the races and Ted and his whole team were ready to deliver my daughter," said Kaitlyn Borice.

Christopher died in a plane crash Saturday.

Dennis Gada says he grew up watching Christopher in the 80's and raced him in the 90's. Though he was a competitor on the track, he was a friend off the track.

"He was always up right up front. If he was in front of you, you had to try and catch him. If he was behind you knew it, because he was bumping you."" said Gada.

The family says Christopher's death has shaken up Connecticut racing.

"Just one of those things that's just unbelievable it doesn't seem like it would be true," said Gada. "He was such a force at every track there's definitely going to be a noticeable difference. "

Christopher passed at 59 years old.

"Just hard to believe, you know, a good example of not taking things for granted."