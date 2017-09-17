× Silver Alert: State Troopers looking for missing 2 year-old from Jewitt City

JEWITT CITY — State Police Officers have release a Silver Alert for a missing two year-old boy from Jewitt City, Griswold Sunday.

The Alert, release around 5:30 a.m., describes the boy as black with brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a Blue Paw Patrol t-shirt and a diaper.

The boy’s name is name is Aceion Grant. He went missing Saturday.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aceion Grant to please contact State Police Troop E at 860.848.6500.