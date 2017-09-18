3 die as buses collide at New York City intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens — Officials say a collision between a city bus and a tour bus at a Queens intersection have left three people dead and seven others severely injured.

Police said a person on a sidewalk, the tour bus, and a passenger, all died from in the collision.

The Fire Department of New York says 16 other people have also received medical treatment following the collision at about 6:15 a.m. Monday at an intersection in the Flushing neighborhood. One of the buses also hit a building. Firefighters have extinguished a blaze there. Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joe Lhota says the buses spun around, which indicates "an enormous amount of speed." A photo tweeted by the NYPD's 109th Precinct shows the buses side-by-side facing opposite directions, with the city bus slightly tilted to one side. A Fire Department photo on Twitter shows firefighters responding outside the building.