3 die as buses collide at New York City intersection

Posted 7:51 AM, September 18, 2017, by and , Updated at 09:27AM, September 18, 2017

FLUSHING, Queens — Officials say a collision between a city bus and a tour bus at a Queens intersection have left three people dead and seven others severely injured.

Police said a person on a sidewalk, the tour bus, and a passenger, all died from in the collision.

The Fire Department of New York says 16 other people have also received medical treatment following the collision at about 6:15 a.m. Monday at an intersection in the Flushing neighborhood.

One of the buses also hit a building. Firefighters have extinguished a blaze there.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joe Lhota says the buses spun around, which indicates "an enormous amount of speed."

photo tweeted by the NYPD's 109th Precinct shows the buses side-by-side facing opposite directions, with the city bus slightly tilted to one side.

A Fire Department photo on Twitter shows firefighters responding outside the building.

Related stories