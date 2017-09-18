7 critically injured in ‘very serious’ collision involving 2 buses in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens — At least 16 people injured, including seven in critical condition, after a "very serious" collision involving two buses, which sent one into a building that later caught fire in Flushing Monday morning.

A city bus and coach bus collided at Main Street and Northern Boulevard, causing one of the buses to crash into a building, according to police. The crash occurred around 6:18 a.m., FDNY said.

There are at least "16 reported injuries at this time," FDNY tweeted around 7:15 a.m.

At least seven people are in critical condition, FDNY later said.

The crash is considered "very serious," and is causing "heavy traffic delays," police tweeted.

There is a "heavy presence of emergency personnel" in the area, NYC's Office of Emergency Management tweeted.

The following buses are facing delays because of the incident, according to the MTA: Q13, Q16, Q19, Q20A, Q20B, Q25, Q25Ltd, Q28, Q34, Q44-SBS, Q65, Q65Ltd, Q66 and QM3.

It was not immediately known which MTA bus was involved. The coach bus was operated by Dahlia. PIX11 has reached out for comment from both.